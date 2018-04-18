April 13th Indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 23 public indictments and seven secret indictments, according to information released by Scioto County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Madison L. Dennis, 21, of Franklin Furnace, charged with failure to appear;

Shannon L. Blevins, 38, of Franklin Furnace, charged with failure to appear;

Adam N. Blevins, 37, of Ironton, charged with failure to appear;

Daniel Jay Sowards, 26, of West Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Randy L. Stevens, 48, of Portsmouth, charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs;

Kevin W. Bertram, 31, of Portsmouth, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Damar J. Arnold, 32, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in cocaine;

Cody Lee Shy, 31, of West Portsmouth, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Eric Joshua Reilly, 26, of South Webster, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Tisena R. Ventola, 45, of Columbus, charged with possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI;

Deborah L. Watts, 39, of South Webster, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Richard Allen Keeney, 57, of Kitts Hill, charged with aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, possession of heroin, driving under suspension and OVI;

Jennifer L. Cannon, 37, of Chesapeake, charged with aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of heroin;

Krista Rachelle Locher, 30, of West Portsmouth, charged with theft and three counts of forgery;

Jason S. Horn, 36, of Waverly, charged with identity fraud;

Kayla R. Hayslip, 30, of West Portsmouth, charged with robbery;

Daniel J. Brown, 31, of Otway, charged with endangering children, possessing criminal tools, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assemblyor possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs;

John A. Tuggle, 50, of McDermott, charged with endangering children, possessing criminal tools, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs;

Lyndee D. Arguello, 25, of Otway, charged with endangering children, possessing criminal tools, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs;

Daniel Tyler Brant, 23, of South Shore, Ky., charged with receiving stolen property;

Kevin W. Bertram, 31, of Portsmouth, charged with theft;

Zachery A. Shaffer, 31, of West Portsmouth, charged with domestic violence; and

Boyd Robert Shugert, 22, of Portsmouth, charged with two counts of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of importuning, two counts of voyeurism, five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of attempted sexual battery and three counts of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.