SSU plastics engineering program receives donation

Shawnee State University has received a donation for the SSU Plastics Engineering Technology program of an LRX-S Robot and a KM 80/750 CX Injection Molding Machine from Krauss-Maffei Corporation.

Krauss-Maffei Corporation is the U.S. headquarters of The KraussMaffei Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of machinery and systems for producing and processing plastics and rubber. Its products and services cover the whole spectrum of injection and reaction molding and extrusion technology.

The linear robot in the LRX-S series covers a clamping force range of 350 kN to 50,000 kN and can be used universally for all types of injection molding machines with an online programming wizard, called WizardX, used in conjunction with the MC6 control unit to make programming the linear robot easy and simple. The CX Series injection molding machines are available in small and medium clamping forces, and feature a two-platen technology that produces an extremely compact machine with very good all-around access thanks to its 150 basic variants and more than 500 selectable options.

“We look forward to a long-term relationship with Shawnee State, and the donation of this equipment is just the beginning. Our goal is to help educate SSU students on the most advanced technology in the plastics industry,” said Paul Caprio, president and CEO of Krauss-Maffei Corporation.

Plastics is currently the third largest manufacturing industry in the U.S., and SSU’s Plastics Engineering Technology graduates are in high demand throughout Ohio and the world. In the bachelor’s degree program, students are prepared to work in all aspects of the plastics industry, including designing products to researching materials to manufacturing and quality assurance. SSU students gain hands-on experience using the same technology found in leading industry such as 3D printing, injection molding and extrusion equipment.

“The donation from Krauss-Maffei is a very generous donation. The injection molding machine and linear robot will help better prepare our students for the real world. It is the participation in student education of companies like Krauss-Maffei that makes our plastics program effective,” said Skip Miller, SSU professor of Plastics Engineering Technology.