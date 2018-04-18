Scholarship deadline near

Deadline for submission of scholarship applications from the New Boston Alumni Association is Friday.

Scholarships are offered to graduating seniors and alumni of Glenwood High School. Applications are available at the high school guidance office.

Alumni Merit Scholarships are funded by donations from Glenwood alumni, and require a minimum GPA of 3.0 for graduating seniors and 2.8 for alumni. The alumni association also administers two scholarships, which are funded by a donation made to the association by Estalene and Theora Rickey, sisters from the 1931 and 1933 classes. These scholarships require a minimum GPA of 2.8 for graduating seniors and 2.5 for alumni. Scholarship recipients from previous years are eligible, but they must complete a new application each year.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the guidance office, or can be mailed to Tom Seth, President, 4382 Millbrook Avenue, Apt. 11, New Boston, Ohio 45662, and must be postmarked no later than Friday.

Scholarship recipients who are graduating seniors will be announced at the high school awards assembly in May, and alumni will be notified by mail. All scholarships will be awarded at the annual alumni dinner on July 28.