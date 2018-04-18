Commissioners thank ODNR, Gray

The Scioto County Commissioners on Tuesday extended their appreciation to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for receipt of a community projects grant, and honored long-time sports broadcasting personality Roger Gray for his years of service.

“We want to publicly thank those involved for the ODNR grant for the $100,000 for the splash pad expansion,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “We’re working on getting other grant monies to expand it, and we want to publicly thank Senator Joe Uecker and Representative Terry Johnson for their work on that in Columbus.”

Roger Gray, long-time sports broadcasting personality from Portsmouth’s Mix 99.3 WNXT Radio, was recognized by Commissioners for his many years of service to the community, and was presented with a plaque.

In other business Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting, a memorandum of understanding between the Commissioners, Scioto County Engineer and Union Township was accepted regarding a joint road and right of way maintenance project.

Commissioners also adopted a resolution from the Scioto County Sheriff for the 2018 Marine Patrol assistance agreement between the ODNR Division of Watercraft and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners have also come to an understanding with the city of Portsmouth regarding payment of a requested 40 percent of the salaries for the City Prosecutor, Municipal Court Clerk and bailiffs. According to Davis, following a discussion with City Auditor Trent Williams, an agreement was reached, which enabled Commissioners to approve the payment.

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

