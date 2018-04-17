Free joint screening offered

King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is offering a free joint pain screening beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday at 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth. Appointments are required by calling 606-408-8288.

Injury, arthritis, illness or normal wear and tear can cause joint issues. Screenings are designed to help pinpoint the cause of your problem and provide follow-up recommendations.

The noninvasive screening includes knees, hips, shoulders and other joints.

Screenings will be performed by orthopedic and physical therapy staff. Orthopedic surgeon Gerry Trinidad, M.D., and nurse practitioners Luke Lester and Evan Seagraves will review results with participants. Sports medicine physician Gordon Givan, M.D., who recently joined King’s Daughters, will be available to meet patients and answer questions.

Dr. Givan specializes in sports medicine injuries and conditions. He and Dr. Trinidad are team physicians for Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University.

Dr. Givan attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and attended residency at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, South Bend, Ind. He completed a fellowship at Riverside Methodist Hospital/Max Sports in Columbus.