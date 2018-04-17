Employers awarded for workplace safety

Thirty-four employers in the Portsmouth area have earned recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for reaching a year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.
The employers received BWC’s 100% Award during the Southern Ohio Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.
“Accolades aside, I’m sure there is no better reward for these employers than to see their employees go home safely to their families after each shift,” BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison said. “Keeping workers healthy and productive is the type of commitment that we need to build a culture of safety in every Ohio workplace.”
Local employers recognized with the the 100% Award include:
Advantage Skilled Care
All Seasons Heating & AC
American Savings Bank
BG Family Food Market Inc.
Barbour Auto Parts, Inc.
Briar Hill Stone Co.
CBS Factory Direct, LLC
Consulate Healthcare Lucasville I
Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories Inc.
David and Brenda’s Catering LLC
Dick Spencer Family Limited Partnership
Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio Inc.
Kirchhoff VAN-ROB
Little’s Plumbing
Little’s Septic Inc.
Livingston & Co., Inc.
Lute Supply Inc.
Mullins Construction Company, Inc.
Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
Portsmouth Public Library
R&M Delivery
Redoutey Sawmill
Restoration Services Inc.
River Cities Builders Inc.
Scioto County Career Technical Center
Scioto Water, Inc.
Shawnee Family Health Center Inc.
Sleep Outfitters of Ohio
Southern Ohio Restaurant Association
Star, Inc.
Tri-America Contractors, Inc.
Unity 1 Home Health Care
Valley Local School District
West End Electric Co. Inc.
Recipients of the 100% Award are among 45 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories:
The Special Award for Safety recognizes employers with at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work.
The Group Award for Safety recognizes employers with the lowest incident rate within their business/industry type;
The Achievement Award recognizes employers that reduced incident rates from the previous year by 25-percent or more.
The Southern Ohio Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU