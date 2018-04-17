Employers awarded for workplace safety

Thirty-four employers in the Portsmouth area have earned recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for reaching a year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers received BWC’s 100% Award during the Southern Ohio Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“Accolades aside, I’m sure there is no better reward for these employers than to see their employees go home safely to their families after each shift,” BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison said. “Keeping workers healthy and productive is the type of commitment that we need to build a culture of safety in every Ohio workplace.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100% Award include:

Advantage Skilled Care

All Seasons Heating & AC

American Savings Bank

BG Family Food Market Inc.

Barbour Auto Parts, Inc.

Briar Hill Stone Co.

CBS Factory Direct, LLC

Consulate Healthcare Lucasville I

Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories Inc.

David and Brenda’s Catering LLC

Dick Spencer Family Limited Partnership

Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio Inc.

Kirchhoff VAN-ROB

Little’s Plumbing

Little’s Septic Inc.

Livingston & Co., Inc.

Lute Supply Inc.

Mullins Construction Company, Inc.

Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

Portsmouth Public Library

R&M Delivery

Redoutey Sawmill

Restoration Services Inc.

River Cities Builders Inc.

Scioto County Career Technical Center

Scioto Water, Inc.

Shawnee Family Health Center Inc.

Sleep Outfitters of Ohio

Southern Ohio Restaurant Association

Star, Inc.

Tri-America Contractors, Inc.

Unity 1 Home Health Care

Valley Local School District

West End Electric Co. Inc.

Recipients of the 100% Award are among 45 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories:

The Special Award for Safety recognizes employers with at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work.

The Group Award for Safety recognizes employers with the lowest incident rate within their business/industry type;

The Achievement Award recognizes employers that reduced incident rates from the previous year by 25-percent or more.

The Southern Ohio Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.