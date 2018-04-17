Red Cross honors ‘heroes’ this week

CINCINNATI — During National Volunteer Week, which began Sunday, the American Red Cross is honoring its volunteers who give their time and talents to help neighbors in need. Without volunteers, who carry out more than 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross, the organization could not fulfill its mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.

The American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region provides critical aid every day, including responding to disasters; teaching first aid and CPR; collecting vital blood and blood products; installing smoke alarms; teaching children home fire safety; helping military members, veterans and their families; and providing international humanitarian assistance. These services are made possible by a corps of 2,222 active volunteers from 27 counties. There are more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers nationwide.

Red Cross volunteers are true heroes who help their neighbors and local communities. Opportunities are available to be part of the organization’s lifesaving work. There are many ways people can get involved. The Red Cross is looking for diverse volunteers of all ages and skill levels. Visit redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.