Scholarship recipients announced

The Harry and Elsie Knighton Scholarship Committee of the Shawnee Nature Club approved 11 students to attend CSI: Shawnee, Conservation Science Investigations Summer Science Camp, conducted by the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District. The camp is open to students in fifth through eighth grades. It includes a two-day and two-night stay at Boy Scout Camp Oyo, and covers many conservation and environmental science topics. Students will learn about the world around them and about careers in the natural resources fields.

Students approved for scholarships to attend the science camp are Staci Lansky from Notre Dame Elementary School; Abigail Winters from Portsmouth West Middle School; Betty Osborne, Felicia Smith and Zoe Starkey from Sciotoville Community School; and Daylon Brown, Ashton Lancaster, Chloe Nix, Hunter Slack, Aaron Taylor and Kristine Yazell from Bloom-Vernon Elementary School.

Tuition to attend the camp is provided by the Harry and Elsie Knighton Memorial Scholarship Fund, administered by the Scioto Foundation.