Top Ohio schools announced

The Buckeye State is the seventh most populous in the nation, and its many cities each possess a distinct character and their share of high performing public school districts focused on preparing students for entry into one of Ohio’s 80-plus institutions of higher learning.

Ohio’s No. 1 school district is Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, a system of four schools serving Cincinnati suburb Indian Hill. All of Indian Hill’s schools far surpass statewide academic standards, with each earning a rating of “Excellent” through the Ohio Department of Education. Additionally, Indian Hill High School placed in Newsweek’s ranking of the nation’s top 100 high schools for six straight years.

Another Cincinnati area district, Wyoming City Schools, ranks No. 2. The district is comprised of three primary schools, one middle school, and one high school. As a measure of the district’s academic excellence, 15 of Wyoming High School’s Class of 2018 were recognized by either the National Merit Scholarship Corporation or College Board for their scholarship.

No. 3 Beachwood City Schools, based in the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, has achieved a slew of impressive accomplishments during the years, including three National Blue Ribbon Awards, and a rating of “Excellent” from the state’s Department of Education.

Placing fourth is Solon City School District, a system of seven schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan Area. In 2013, Solon High School became the only Ohio high school to receive the Red Quill Legacy Award from the ACT organization, recognizing the school’s history of excellent ACT scores.

The high achieving Mason City Schools, home to 2016 Blue Ribbon School Award winner WIlliam Mason High School, completes the top five.

No Scioto County school district was ranked in the top 100.

The following contributed to the school rankings: student performance (math and reading test scores), dropout rates, school funding and area poverty rates. Data was collected from 9,577 school districts.