Couple marks 25th anniversary


photo

Mark and Portia Williams will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Elder Mark is an associate minister at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, and works as a correctional officer for Ross County Correctional Institute. Evangelist Portia also serves as an associate minister at PGBC, and is a professional inspirational speaker and author. They are the parents of Jori Williams, a graduate student at Marshall University: Pajah Williams, first-year student at Howard School of Law; and Micah Williams, a junior at Marshall University.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Williams.jpeg

