Mushroom club meets

The April meeting of the Adams County Wild Mushroom Club was attended by six regular members, two new members and one guest. The two new members shared information regarding Cummins Nature Preserve in Maysville, Ky., and free upcoming educational programs at the center. Brochures were distributed. In addition, many photos of mushrooms that have been found there were shared with the hope of identifying some.

The majority of the meeting was spent discussing the group hike the previous weekend to Vastine Hollow to explore the old Buena Vista stone quarry and hunt for mushrooms. The quarry is located within the Shawnee Wilderness Area, and was in operation for more than 100 years. Some of the stone was used in the building of the Roebling suspension bridge in Cincinnati in the mid-1800s. Some of the old stone was left behind and is still found in the area. Among the mushrooms spotted there were beautiful Scarlet Cups (Sarcoscypha austriaca), a large Devil’s Urn (Urnula craterium), many green gilled shelf mushrooms, Wood Ears (Auricularia americana), a nice-sized Cinnabar-red polypore (Pycnoporus cinnabarinus) and several other mushrooms that were unidentifiable due to age.

Other news included the sharing of recent articles brought in by members such as research that is being done on Psilocybin mushrooms for their therapeutic potential of treating patients with addiction, treatment-resistant depression, and end-of-life anxiety for patients with terminal illnesses; how to tell the difference between real turkey tails and false turkey tail mushrooms; several upcoming hikes and workshops being held by the Ohio Mushroom Society; Adams County fair updates; a picture of a public rock mushroom garden in California; Barry Commoner’s Ecological Rules; the upcoming Eulett Center “after hours” series; and the mushroom hike at Shawnee.

The next mushroom meeting will be 1 p.m. May 1 at Frisch’s in West Union. Come early if you want to eat. New members are always welcome. It is getting close to mushroom season, so come to find out when the next hike is or check Facebook. Call 937-544-7104 or e-mail Brenda.r.wooten@gmail.com.