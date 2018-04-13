Burned firefighter released, 2nd remains hospitalized

The Vernon Township firefighters who were hospitalized Thursday while fighting a hillside fire in fierce and gusty winds are doing well, according to Vernon Fire Chief Mike Davis.

At the height of the blaze, which turned out to cover less than four acres but which was a dangerous challenge for firefighters because it was on a steep hill, a firefighter was burned and subsequently airlifted to a Columbus hospital. That firefighter, whose identity is still not being released, was released from the hospital Friday.

A second firefighter, who fell down the hill while battling the brush fire, was expected to be released Friday, but was still suffering some adverse effects upon standing, and remained hospitalized for observation at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Firefighters from Vernon Township, South Webster and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were able to get the fire under control by Thursday night. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but there were reports of campers in the area prior to the fire. Davis continues to regard the blaze as “suspicious.”

Davis said no fires had been reported in Vernon Township Friday, “so far.”