Kuhn endorsed as Common Pleas candidate

The Scioto County Republican Central Committee made it official this week: Mark E. Kuhn is the party’s nominee for judge in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.

Kuhn, who has served for more than 13 years as the Scioto County prosecuting attorney, is seeking to fill the unexpired term of Judge William T. Marshall, who announced his retirement March 16.

Since the vacancy occurred after the filing deadline for the primary election, the central committee was tasked with nominating a candidate to run in the general election for the judicial office.

Kuhn has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, including aggravated murder, robbery, burglary, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking and arson. The prosecuting attorney represents the state in criminal cases and the county in civil cases, typically in the Court of Common Pleas. Prior to serving as prosecuting attorney, Kuhn practiced civil law for 10 years and served as Portsmouth City Prosecutor for nine years.

Kuhn has also served as a member of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Association, in the Legislative and Training Committee; the Scioto County Bar Association as a past trustee; the Southern District and Ohio Federal Judicial Nomination Commission; the Scioto County Budget Commission; and the Scioto County Records Commission. He also served for many years on the boards of the Southern Ohio Task Force on Domestic Violence and the Hospice Advisory Board.

The general election will be Nov. 6.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Mark-Kuhn.jpg