After 37 years, Jane Doe identified

TROY — Jane Doe, a girl whose body has gone unidentified for 37 years, now has a name.

The girl, who was 21 at the time of her death on April 24, 1981, has been positively identified as Marcia L. King from Arkansas.

Referred to as Jane Doe since her body was found hours after she was killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma in Miami County, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the identification Wednesday. King was also known as Buckskin Doe because of the coat she was wearing when her body was found.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office took advantage of new technology and investigative techniques that have become available during the past 37 years. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children worked with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to offer resources that would help with the investigation. NCMEC created a facial reconstruction in 2016 of what Jane Doe may have looked like.

Investigators believe King may have had ties to Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio and Pennsylvania shortly before her murder.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is now moving forward with a homicide investigation.

Anyone who knew King or remembers coming into contact with her about the time of her death are asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 937-440-3990 or leave tips at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1.

