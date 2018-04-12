Red Cross open house scheduled

Residents of Adams, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto counties are encouraged to take the first step toward making a difference in the community by attending an open house 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 1801 Robinson Avenue in Portsmouth to learn more about becoming an American Red Cross volunteer.

The Red Cross relies on generous volunteers who give their time and talent to help fulfill the agency’s lifesaving mission. Ninety percent of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers and the Ohio River Valley Area is in desperate need of adding to their ranks.

At the open house, prospective volunteers will learn about various opportunities within the Red Cross that appeal to different skills and areas of interest.

New volunteers can work in any of the following areas:

• Biomedical/Blood Services

• Disaster Services

• Services to the Armed Forces (SAF)

• International Services

“The benefits of becoming a Red Cross volunteer are immense,” said Debbie Smith, Ohio River Valley executive director. “Not only are you serving your neighbors when they need you the most, but you are also meeting new people, networking with community leaders, and learning new skills.

“It’s also a good way for young people to build their resumes and earn community service hours required for graduation,” Smith said.

To find out more about the Red Cross volunteer open house, call Bryan Smith at 740-354-3293.