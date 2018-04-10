Posted on by

Portsmouth water quality report available


The City of Portsmouth Waterworks recently mailed the 2017 Water Quality Report to its customers. This report can also be picked up at the Waterworks Office, 603 Washington Street; the City Manager’s Office, 728 Second Street; or the Water Treatment Plant, 4862 Gallia Street in Portsmouth.

Anyone who wishes to receive a paper copy of this report should call 740-456-4946 or 740-354-7515. The report can also be viewed online and printed at www.portsmouthoh.org/sites/default/files/Portsmouth_OH_CCR2017_WEB.pdf

