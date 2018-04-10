National pump prices at year’s highest, Ohio prices surge

Gas prices in South Central Ohio have increased for the third week in a row, rising by almost a dime to $2.582 per gallon last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

In the Portsmouth area, gasoline prices hit $2.679 before beginning a slight slide over the weekend.

Gas price averages are volatile across the Great Lakes and Central states, with a 31-cent disparity between the highest and lowest prices, with Ohioans paying 6 cents more to fill up since a week ago.

Gasoline inventories dropped for a fourth week, lowering total inventories to 57.8 million barrels. This total is in line with levels from a year ago.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price in South Central Ohio was $2.582, the average price for last week was $2.487 and the average price this week in 2017 was $2.392

The price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline across southern Ohio, according to AAA, on Monday ranged from $2.396 in Hillsboro and $2.491 in East Liverpool to $2.623 in Portsmouth, $2.638 in Washington Court House and $2.645 in Jackson

On the national front

Gas prices have held at their highest price of the year – $2.66 – for one week. And motorists are seeing fluctuating prices at the pump from state to state, with jumps as high as 12 cents in Utah and declines as much as 7- in Michigan since last Monday.

According to the EIA’s latest weekly report, gasoline inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels. Additionally, demand for gasoline remains robust at 9.2 million barrels per day and is more in line with demand levels at the same time in 2017.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased $1.48 to settle at $62.06.

Additionally, Baker Hughes, Inc. reported that the U.S. gained 11 active oil rigs last week, raising the total number to 808.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.