Minford man arrested on burglary charges

A Minford man faces three felony charges after he allegedly broke into a residence and garage several times in the span of a few days, taking several items, including firearms.

Robert Porter, 31, is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of firearm and three counts of breaking and entering. Porter is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on an $82,500 bond.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy said the series of burglaries at a Glades Road residence was reported Thursday, and that on Friday, Porter was arrested without incident during a traffic stop by Det. Kirk Jackson on Lucasville-Minford Road.

Murphy asks that anyone with information regarding this case call Jackson at 351-1093. All calls will be kept confidential.