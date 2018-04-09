OSBA hosts spring conference

COSHOCTON — More than 120 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from around southeastern Ohio gathered in Coshocton recently for an Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Southeast Region Spring Conference.

The event was held at the Coshocton County Career Center. The region hosts two spring conferences; the other one this year was in Portsmouth and drew over 75 attendees.

The conference featured updates from OSBA officers and staff and a number of awards and recognitions. The region recognized exemplary student programs and schools, outstanding school board members, veteran board members and new board members, superintendents and treasurers.

A highlight of the evening was a performance by the River View High School Jazz Band and Caribbean Steel Drum Ensemble, directed by Keith Watson. The school is in the River View Local School District in Coshocton County.

For more information on the awards, contact Southeast Regional Manager Paul D. Mock.

Eighteen counties comprise the OSBA Southeast Region. The other OSBA regions are Central, Northeast, Northwest and Southwest.

