Council to discuss city manager criteria

The Portsmouth City Council will meet for its regular session meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers. The meeting is the first in some time with no legislation on the agenda.

Instead, the big topic of discussion will be criteria for hiring a new city manager. Former City Manager Derrick Allen tendered his resignation on Feb. 26 after being reinstated following a long conflict with council, which terminated him in December before reversing course. Sam Sutherland, director of Public Utilities-Water, was appointed acting city manager for the second time following Allen’s February resignation, and has been fulfilling the role and handling the city’s affairs since Allen left office.

Per usual, following the council meeting, the acting city manager will hold his own conference, in which two items are present on the agenda. Both pieces of legislation being resolutions, the first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to submit to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) an application for a FY2018 NatureWorks grant, and upon receipt, enter into an agreement to carry out the provisions of the grant. The second piece of legislation is a resolution authorizing opposition to planned construction of an on-site waste disposal facility at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.

