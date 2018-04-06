School stabbing under investigation

WAVERLY — Law enforcement officials, working in concert with administration personnel at Waverly City Schools, are still trying to determine what led to a Waverly High School student stabbing a fellow student Friday morning.

The incident, which occurred about 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria, resulted in authorities locking down the school, and, according to social media reports, a female student being airlifted to Grant Hospital in Columbus. A prepared statement from superintendent Edward Dickens did not provide any identifying information about those involved, and only said “emergency responders took the victim to the hospital.”

However, according to a Ross County newspaper report, Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said the victim was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center and later to a Columbus hospital. Waverly Police Chief Larry Roe said the victim was treated for a single stab wound to the back, and was listed in stable condition.

The same newspaper report said the suspect is a 17-year-old girl. Junk said he is waiting for more information before determining what charges might be filed against the suspect.

Another media source reported that most students were already in their first-period classrooms when the stabbing occurred, and were unaware of the incident until they heard screams. Students were held in their classrooms during the lockdown as authorities assessed the situation.

According to Dickens, two cafeteria monitors immediately responded to the stabbing, with one teacher apprehending the suspect and the other tending to the victim. In addition, two school resource officers (SRO) were on school grounds at the time of the incident.

“One SRO was positioned just outside the high school cafeteria and was on the scene within seconds,” Dickens said. “A second SRO promptly responded to the scene, as did two school nurses, who tended to the victim.”

The district quickly placed the high school on lockdown until it was determined that no further threat existed. Students were released from school at 9:45 a.m.

Waverly police took the suspect into custody. Due to the continuing investigation, and citing federal and state student privacy laws, “the district cannot release any further information at this time,” Dickens said in his prepared statement.

As news of the stabbing and lockdown spread on social media, an unofficial school spokesperson contacted shortly after students were released for the day confirmed that “at this time, the incident is over. Everybody is safe.”

“While the district has thorough school safety policies, protocols and procedures, no rules or protocols can totally prevent certain incidents,” Dickens pointed out. “The district commends the rapid response of the district’s teachers, resource officers and staff that helped terminate the threat, apprehend the suspect and treat the victim. The district appreciates the assistance from the police department and Pike County Sheriff’s office, and will continue to work with the police, parents and other district stakeholders to address safety procedures in its schools.

“The district’s primary concern at all times is the safety and well-being of its students,” Dickens said.

The district is offering counseling for students and staff affected by Friday’s incident.

Reach Lynn Adams at 740-353-3101 ext. 1927

