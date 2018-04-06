Kentucky highway to be closed

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — State highway crews in Greenup County will temporarily close KY 207 near Flatwoods on Monday to replace a cross drain underneath the roadway.

Crews will close KY 207 at milepoint 13.6 about a mile south of KY 503 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Motorists should reroute during construction using KY 693, U.S. 23 and KY 503 or the Industrial Parkway (KY 67).

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.