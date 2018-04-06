Delay in delivery of Friday’s Daily Times

You may experience a delay in the delivery of The Daily Times, Friday, April 6 edition. Some people may experience a delay in the delivery of the Community Common, also. The delay is a result of a mechanical issue with our press.

Hope Comer, Publisher of the Daily Times and Community Common said, “Drivers are working to get the newspaper available to you as quickly as possible.”

We appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have not received your newspaper by 3 p.m. Friday afternoon please contact us at 740-353-3101 ext. 4181 or email pdtclassifieds@aimmediamidwest.com We will return your message promptly.

