Commissioners proclaim National Day of Prayer

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday with a lengthy agenda in hand.

Aside from the usual business of approving various payments and fund transfers, several items referred to special legislation.

One resolution adopted by the commissioners proclaimed May 3 as National Day of Prayer, and supported the Bible Reading Marathon in Scioto County. A separate item approved the request from the Scioto County Ministerial Association to use the lobby of the Scioto County Court House for the Bible Reading Marathon. The Bible reading is an annual event in which volunteers and association members sign up and read chapters from the Bible aloud. The request for use of the lobby was approved for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 through May 2, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

Correspondence from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office requesting legislative approval of the 2018-2020 collective bargaining agreement was accepted by the commissioners for further review.

“We just received this (bargaining agreement), and it’s a lot to digest,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “We’d like to take some time to review it and make sure the numbers all add up, and what all changes were submitted, prior to approval.”

A resolution expressing gratitude and appreciation to all community members working on the front lines against Ohio’s opioid epidemic, and honoring them in conjunction with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) board, was also passed by the commissioners.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

