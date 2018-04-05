Winter Storm Watch issued

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky from late Friday through late Saturday.

Heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Localized amounts up to 6 inches are possible.

The NWS warns motorists to plan on difficult travel conditions with significant reductions in visibility and rapid snow accumulation.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.