Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni

Applications are now being accepted from high school seniors for several scholarships that will be awarded May 26 by the Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek. The Jefferson Alumni will award Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship, and the Dr. James and Suzanne Branham Scholarship. All scholarships are for $500.

The Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships and the Dr. James and Suzanne Branham Scholarship were initiated and are funded by Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth. The Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are funded by generous contributions from Jefferson Alumni members or their friends or family members.

The Jefferson Alumni has been awarding scholarships since 2003, and has awarded 79 scholarships during that time. This is due to the generous donations from alumni members or their family members. Those who would like to contribute to the scholarship fund should send a check to Carol Daniel, treasurer, at 891 Bethany Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio 45693. Donations may indicate if the contribution is in memory of or in honor of a friend or family member.

To be eligible for any of the scholarships, the applicant must be a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate. One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for any of the scholarships.

Eligible high school seniors must apply by April 27. The applicant should include the following information:

1. Write a 1- to 2-page narrative outlining personal plans, including where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school. Include in the narrative a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service.

2. Include official high school transcript that indicates which of Ohio’s Pathways to Graduation the student has met. (1. End of Course points; 2. Industry Credentials and required WorkKeys score; 3. ACT or SAT remediation free score; OR 1 of the 2 Additional Pathways available to Class of 2018 only.) If out of state, indicate state graduation requirements met.

3. Attach your high school attendance record for ninth grade to the present, and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

4. List the name, address, phone or email where applicant may be contacted, and the names of your mother and father.

5. Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who is related directly to the applicant.

6. Complete and mail scholarship information so it is received no later than April 27 to Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697.

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications, and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants, and will then select and notify the recipients. The scholarships will be awarded to the recipients in person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting May 26. Contact Linda Stepp at lindajstepp@gmail.com or 513-218-2352.

These scholarships are open to graduating seniors in Adams County as well as graduating seniors outside the county who meet the eligibility requirements outlined above.