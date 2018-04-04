5th annual After Dark event scheduled

The fifth annual Vern Riffe After Dark artists event is 7 p.m. April 12 in the Shelby Lobby of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the Shawnee State University campus.

A number of area artists have been chosen to display their work at this year’s event. In addition to the local artists, retired SSU professor Ken Carlson will travel from Chicago to participate in the event.

The artists’ work ranges across diverse media, including painting, delicate ceramics, ink, mounted insects, found-object sculptures, photography, illustrations and digital media. The artists themselves represent a wide range of backgrounds of SSU students, staff, alumni, faculty and retirees.

“We have had more creative artists apply to participate than ever before,” says VRCFA Director Joe Patti. “There were so many applicants that we are opening the mezzanine area of the lobby as additional display area for the event.”

A preview of Art After Dark works is available at area businesses that have volunteered display space for various works.

There will be an interactive activity during the event led by After Dark collaborators the Creative Cult (www.creativecultlives.com).

Light snacks will be provided at the event, as well as music from DJ Cody Mitton.

Although the event is family friendly, note that content of some work may be unsuitable for young children.

Visit https://vrcfa.com/events/vern-riffe-after-dark-v