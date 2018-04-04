Portsmouth Public Library programs

Fine Free Days (through April 16)

Bring in your overdue items and the library will waive your late fees. Already have an account balance? The library will waive 50% of your fees when you pay 50% in one payment. Collection agency fee of $10 cannot be waived.

Tornado Exhibit and Reception (April 14-15)

Remember the lives lost and the destruction caused by the 1968 tornado that shook the soul of Wheelersburg. The exhibit is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wheelersburg Baptist Church Community Center, 11725 Old Gallia Pike Road.

Bits & Pieces Quilt Display (through April 27)

The Portsmouth Public Library and the Down by the River Quilt Guild present “Bits & Pieces,” a display of handmade quilts created by members of the guild. The quilts will be on display around the balcony at the Portsmouth library until April 27.

Story Times:

Monday, April 9 – Toddler Time at 11 a.m. at Lucasville

Tuesday, April 10 – Books N Play at 11:30 a.m. at Portsmouth

Tuesday, April 10 – Family Story Time at 11:30 a.m. at Wheelersburg

Wednesday, April 11 – Family Story Time at 11 a.m. at Lucasville

Wednesday, April 11 – Toddler Time at 11:30 a.m. at Portsmouth

Thursday, April 12 – Toddler Time at 11:30 a.m. at Wheelersburg

Thursday, April 12 – Book Babies at 1 p.m. at Portsmouth

Friday, April 13 – Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at South Webster

Friday, April 13 – Family Story Time at 11:30 a.m. at New Boston

Children Programs:

Tuesday, April 10 – Artist Buffet at 6 p.m. at South Webster

Wednesday, April 11 – Canvas Bag Decorating at 4:30 p.m. at New Boston

Thursday, April 12 – Bats at the Library Program at 4:30 p.m. at Wheelersburg

Saturday, April 14 – Recycled Shapes Art at 2 p.m. at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

Monday, April 9 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Tuesday, April 10 – Tie Dye Socks at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Tuesday, April 10 – Watercolor Painting at 4:30 p.m. at Wheelersburg

Wednesday, April 11 – STEAM Games at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Thursday, April 12 – Science in Action at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Friday, April 13 – Wii Games and Crafts at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Monday, April 9 – Spring Wreath Craft at 6 p.m. at New Boston

Tuesday, April 10 – Knitting & Crochet Group at 5:30 p.m. Portsmouth

Computer Instruction Classes at Portsmouth:

Class requires registration 740-⁠354-⁠5688 ext. 10529

Monday, April 9 – Microsoft PowerPoint class at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 10 – Computer Basics at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 – Devices at 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 – Tech Cafe at 11 a.m.

Friday, April 13 – One on One Tutorial at 2 p.m.

Contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116