Ethics discussion scheduled

“Ethics in the Real World: A Panel Discussion” will be 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Flohr Lecture Hall of the Clark Memorial Library on the Shawnee State University campus.

The event is a presentation focusing on the subject of ethics in the workplace. While most people know the difference between right and wrong, sometimes factors can influence situations and make it difficult to know which decision is right, especially at the office. “Ethics in the Real World” will address the origin, importance and implementation of ethical practices in professional and educational settings.

Panel members are Ken Applegate, human resources at Southern Ohio Medical Center; Susan O’Neill, owner of Market Street Café; and Mary Kate Dilts-Skaggs, director of Emergency & Outpatient Services at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The event is open to all high school students, SSU students, faculty and staff, and any interested businesses in the Greater Portsmouth area.

The presentation is made possible by BBB Center for Ethics, Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce and Shawnee State University.

Reservations can be made with Mistie Spicer, coordinator of Academic Events & Partnerships at SSU, at mspicer@shawnee.edu or at 740-351-3635.