Clover winner takes prize, future contests on horizon

The Main Street Portsmouth’s recent Lucky Clover Contest gave participants a chance to win $250 in gift cards to downtown restaurants by picking up a lucky clover card and having it stamped at three downtown businesses after a purchase of at least $5. When stamped at three businesses, the card was then entered into a raffle for the gift cards.

Jennifer Jackson of Portsmouth was the winner, her lucky clover card having been drawn from the collection of all the cards submitted.

“We purchased $250 in restaurant gift cards, evenly, between Market Street Cafe, Fork and Finger, Portsmouth Brewery, Patties and Pints, and Boneyfiddle Pie Factory,” Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “We have an estimated economic impact of about $1,400 that went into small businesses. The contest went over wonderfully, and we heard a lot of great things from businesses and shoppers. We hope this only grows each year and we make larger impacts as we host these in conjunction with the extremely successful St. Patrick’s Day celebrations organized by the 7 Nations Celtic Club.”

According to Pratt, Jackson was excited to win the contest and receive her gift cards.

“Mrs. Jackson was extremely thrilled to win. She commented that she doesn’t have very good luck at winning chances,” Pratt said. “It was nice to meet her and give her the gift cards, and extremely rewarding to hear my favorite phrase, ‘I had a lot of fun exploring, and I didn’t even realize what all we had down here’.”

Due to the success of the Clover Contest, Main Street has been approached by additional businesses that want to get involved in more downtown events.

“We actually had a Mr. Austin Johnson of Western & Southern Life hear about this event and offer to host another with his business. He will be assisting in its organization, and funding a Fourth of July version. We are thrilled that our small investment not only worked here, but caused another great local business to invest in downtown,” Pratt said.

