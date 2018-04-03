Sex solicitation leads to arrest

A Portsmouth man is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Scioto County Jail charged with four felony counts after attempting to meet up with a juvenile to engage in oral sex through the app Snapchat.

According to detectives at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd Robert Shugert, 24, was arrested after contacting a 15-year-old boy Sunday on Snapchat, and offering him $200 in exchange for oral sex and nude photos. Shugert arranged to meet the juvenile in Rosemount, and it was there Shugert was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday stating that several male juveniles might be a victim of sexual assault. The detectives’ investigation revealed several complaints from numerous victims and their parents. Detectives determined that the suspect had been soliciting sexual acts and explicit photos from the victims, and was paying them in exchange for those services. Detectives also learned that Shugert had taken nude photographs of juveniles while they were sleeping and while in the restroom without the victims’ knowledge.

Shugert is charged with one count each of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, illegal use of a minor in nude material and pandering sexual material involving a juvenile. Sheriff Marty Donini says the investigation is still ongoing, and that he expects more charges will be presented to the Scioto County grand jury at a later date.

