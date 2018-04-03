Man arrested for grand theft auto

A Lucasville man is being held at the Scioto County Jail after being charged with grand theft auto.

Ricky Shaw, 27, was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the theft of a truck.

On Feb. 23, the 911 dispatch center received a call from an individual reporting that his 1981 Ford F150 truck was stolen from his residence on West Street in Lucasville. Capt. John Murphy says detectives were able to identify a suspect while interviewing witnesses.

On March 27, Shaw was located in an abandoned vehicle parked at the intersection of Lucas Street and Oakwood Avenue in Lucasville. Shaw was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff Marty Donini says the investigation remains ongoing, and expects additional charges to be presented to the Scioto County grand jury at a later date.

Information obtained from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Shaw http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_SHAW201842154711514.jpg Ricky Shaw

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamiwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

