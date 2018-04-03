Thunderstorms forecast for area

Fierce thunderstorms and even the possibility of an isolated tornado are expected for southern Ohio and northern Kentucky today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Hazardous weather is forecast across the region, and is expected to impact up to 30 counties in southwest and south central Ohio, northern and northeast Kentucky, and southeast and east central Indiana.

Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms was expected to move across the area late Monday night and throughout today, producing hail and flash flooding.

Gusty winds of up to 45 mph will be possible this afternoon and tonight.

The NWS says there isa threat of thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

While these storms are expected to be progressive in nature, any storms that do development will present a flash flood threat due to saturated grounds from previous heavy rainfall.