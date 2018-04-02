Celebration of Scholarship conference set

The 2018 Celebration of Scholarship conference is Wednesday and Thursday at Shawnee State University.

The SSU Celebration of Scholarship is an opportunity for students to present academic work in a formal setting, receive feedback from faculty and scholars in the field, exchange ideas and build a resume. It is designed to feature students in both the baccalaureate and graduate programs from all the different colleges across campus. Students are sponsored by a faculty member and present results of their research in oral and poster presentations before their peers, faculty and members of the public.

The conference was first proposed in 2004 by retired physics professor Gary Gemmer. During the past 14 years, the conference has evolved from a one-day event to a two-day event thanks to the number of growing presenters, but the focus of fostering an academic culture of discovery and inquiry on campus remains intact.

Celebration of Scholarship receives funding from the U.S. Enrichment Corporation (USEC), Office of the Provost and the SSU Development Foundation. Each year at the conference, the Deans of the Colleges of Arts & Sciences and Professional Studies award “The Deans’ Award for Undergraduate Research” for the top projects of the conference.

The SSU Celebration of Scholarship is free and open to all SSU students, faculty and staff, as well as to the members of the community.

Visit www.shawnee.edu/academics/celebration-of-scholarship.