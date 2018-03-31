Repairs slated to reopen Greenup County highway

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. – Repairs to reopen KY 503 in Greenup County are scheduled start April 9 when contractors move in to shore up an embankment failure.

In February, the Kentucky Department of Highways closed KY 503 at the 1 mile marker just north of the Boyd-Greenup county line between Lost Lick Road and Culp Creek Road near Naples after part of the roadside and travel lane collapsed adjacent to the creek.

Engineers conducted geotechnical analysis and made plans to repair the roadside slip using steel “T-rail” beams. Beginning April 9, highway crews and contractors will install the T-rail along the roadside, backfill the damaged area and repair the pavement.

Repairs should take about two weeks to complete, after which KY 503 will reopen. Until then, the highway will remain closed to all traffic.

The Transportation Cabinet will use $167,000 in Rural Secondary Road Aid emergency funds to complete the project.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said. “These emergency funds will help repair and restore damaged infrastructure in this community.”

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.