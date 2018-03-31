Blood drive challenge set at SSU

The National Cesar E. Chavez Blood Drive Challenge is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4-5 in the Morris University Center on the Shawnee State University campus.

The American Red Cross and the Migrant Students Foundation have partnered to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez, and are dedicated to encouraging students to promote health, education, health and science careers, civic engagement and saving lives.

The community is also invited to boost the blood supply and support the challenge.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can also schedule appointments by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or a driver’s license will be required at check-in.

For more information, contact Blood Drive coordinator Courtney Sisk at 740-351-3738 or at csisk@shawnee.edu.