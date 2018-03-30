Berry plant orders now accepted

WURTLAND, Ky – Members of the Greenup County Master Gardeners are taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, grape, blueberry, raspberry and rhubarb plants. Order forms are available from any Greenup County Master Gardener or at the Extension Office in Wurtland.

Forms and payments are due by April 9. Order forms with payment can be picked up or dropped off 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Extension Office, 35 Wurtland Avenue. Forms are available on the Extension website at https://greenup.ca.uky.edu/AgNaturalResources, by clicking the “2018 Fruit Plant Orders” icon. Call the Extension Office at 606-836-0201.