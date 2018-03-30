Brown: Steel tariff good deal for Ohio jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is applauding the Trump Administration’s work to renegotiate the Korea-U.S. Trade Agreement and block Korean steel dumping. Brown says any work to improve our failed trade agreements is a positive step forward for Ohio workers.

The Administration used the threat of 25 percent tariffs to secure concessions from Korea. The concessions will limit steel imports to specific volume levels and ensure Ohio steelworkers can compete on a level playing field.

Brown called on the Administration to renegotiate the Korea Trade Agreement and take aggressive action on steel.

“These new limits on Korea’s dumping will save Ohio steel jobs. Korea’s concessions prove that when we enforce trade laws, American workers win,” Brown said. “Any improvements to our failed trade agreements are a step forward for Ohio workers. Going forward we need to keep pressure on Korea to stop manipulating its currency and live up to the agreement’s worker protections.”

Immediately after President Trump’s election, Brown reached out to his transition team to offer his help in retooling U.S. trade policy. Brown wrote to Trump in November 2016 offering specific steps to work together on trade and Trump responded with a handwritten note. Since then, Brown has been engaging the President and top trade officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to fight for Ohio priorities.