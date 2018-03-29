Events planned for Columbus Museum of Art

COLUMBUS – Columbus Museum of Art is offering a full calendar of events for April.

On display

Artist at Large: LaTosha Matthews

The Force of Fandom

“Landmarks” through April 26

“William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20

“Family Pictures” through May 20

“James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland” through April 22

“Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 from The Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection” extended through July 1

Events and programs

Jazz Masters Sessions: Richard Lopez Presents Rhapsody in Gershwin, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 1. This series of jazz performances features the best of traditional and contemporary jazz offerings with area master musicians. Famous jazz players and vocalists have always been drawn to the music of George Gershwin. We will celebrate this great composer’s compositions through jazz. Among featured artists will be vocalist Mary McClendon and saxophonist Randy Mather. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $7 for students. CMA members receive $2 off each individual ticket. To buy tickets, visit the admissions desk. Call 614-629-0312.

Artist’s Talk: Carrie Mae Weems, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Join CMA and artist Carrie Mae Weems at the Wexner Center for the Arts for a free artist talk presented in conjunction with the exhibition Family Pictures. All are welcome. No registration required. Supported by The Ohio State University, Living Culture Initiative.

Think Like an Artist Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Think like an artist and imagine, connect and explore CMA. Drop by for opportunities to play games and make art, enjoy live music and DJs, and taste cocktails and craft beers. Join us this week for an evening with Craftin’ Outlaws, music by Shaw Brothers, and beer by MadTree Brewing. Cost of the program is pay what you want admission for nonmembers and is free for members. Visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs for details.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Mirror: Reflections and Repetitions in Italian Painting, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Join Dr. David Nolta, history of Art professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, for a fascinating afternoon. Nolta is the author of The Ivory Tower Mysteries Lostlindens and Grave Circle and co-author of Spirited Prospect: A Portable History of Western Art from the Paleolithic to Modern Era. He has appeared as a featured guest on the Today Show and Dateline and recently presented at the Renaissance Society of America’s national conference. The cost of the program is $20 for nonmembers and $10 for members. To buy tickets, visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs. This program is presented by CMA Women’s Board.

Sarah Boor Bennett Family Adventures Tour, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8 and April 22. Share ideas, laugh, and play games during this docent-guided experience. Your family team may embark on a scavenger hunt, imagine yourselves inside a painting, or discover a work of art that tells a family story. Family Adventures are a great way to share quality time and make new memories together. Cost is included with general admission, no registration requested.

Chef Curated Luncheon: Impressionism and the Sea, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. Meet CMA’s new chef, Laura Richmond, at this exclusive luncheon inspired by the Wednesdays@2 Mozart to Matisse program: Impressionism and the Sea. Enjoy a thematic, curated menu while learning about the chef’s inspiration and process. Space is limited so please purchase your tickets early. Tickets are $45 for nonmembers and $30 for members and include admission to Wednesdays@2 Mozart to Matisse: Impressionism and the Seafeaturing the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. To buy tickets, visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs.

Wednesdays@2, Mozart to Matisse: Impressionism and the Sea, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Apirl 11. CMA, in partnership with Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO), presents this afternoon series pairing lectures exploring works of art with chamber music performances. It has been said that the Impressionist movement, dedicated to open-air views of sparkling sunlight and reflections, owes its origins to the ocean. The painting that gave the movement its name, Monet’s Impression: Sunrise, depicts the waters of the Atlantic off the French coast. See how views of the sea by Monet, Manet, and Renoir captured both the ocean itself and the activities of those whose lives unfolded in or around the maritime environment. Cost of this program is $20 for nonmembers (includes general admission) and $5 for members. To buy tickets, visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs.

The Force of Fandom Family Costume Breakfast, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Are you a fan of the light side or the dark side…of breakfast? Come celebrate the newest exhibition in the CMA Open Gallery, The Force of Fandom, with a family breakfast. Which character from far, far away is your favorite? Come dressed as them and take a photo with some imperial special guests. Tickets include a breakfast buffet and early access to the Chase Center for Creativity. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children 6-17, and $5 for children 5 and under for nonmembers and $20 for adults, $15 for children 6-17, and free for children 5 and under for members.

Wednesdays@2, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 18. Explore modernism at CMA with Jeff Nigro, an art historian, lecturer and educator. Nigro has been with the Art Institute of Chicago for more than 30 years as a staff lecturer, Director of Adult Programs, and Studey Leader on sponsored trips to Italy, Greece, and Germany. He is currently President of the Classical Art Society and Research Associate in the Department of Ancient and Byzantine Art. Nigro is also a frequent speaker for the Jane Austin Society of North America. Cost of this program is $20 for nonmembers (includes general admission) and $5 for members. To buy tickets, visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs.

Art + Soul Yoga featuring Adagio by CELLOHIO, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Apirl 21. Enjoy two events in one afternoon with CELLOHIO and Replenish: the Spa Co-Op. From 2:00-3:00 pm, slow down with a meditative performance by CELLOHIO, a unique group of OSU cellists that present adagio (slow tempo) pieces guaranteed to help you unwind. From 3:30-4:30 p.m., Relax and rejuvenate with yoga for everyday life, led by Replenish, during by a meditative cello performance by CELLOHIO. Tickets are $25 per person and include general admission, the concert and the yoga session. CMA members receive $2 off each individual ticket. To buy a ticket, visit columbusmuseum.org and click on Events & Programs.

Sparking Imaginations Tour, 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. Imagine and laugh during this tour designed for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and their caregivers. This hour-long program provides an expressive outlet and a forum for dialogue. It is made possible through a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio and AWARE, the Alzheimer’s Women’s Association to Reach and Engage. Groups of 6-10 people may book a tour any weekday, excluding the last Tuesday of the month. Advance registration is requested. Please call 614-629-0342 at least two days in advance.

Art in Bloom, April 26-29. Join us for a beautiful weekend at Columbus Museum of Art as the galleries are brought to life through imaginative floral designs paired with works from CMA’s collection. Presented by the Beaux Arts Auxiliary of the Columbus Museum of Art, Art in Bloom also includes a variety of programs to deepen your event experience. Tickets and event information available at columbusmuseum.org/artinbloom.

Walk-in Tours, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26; noon Friday and Saturday, April 27-28; 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Stroll through the galleries accompanied by a CMA docent and learn more about our collection and special exhibitions.

Roaming Docents, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays; noon-3 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Initiate a conversation with one of CMA’s trained Roaming Docent guides and get your questions answered, chat about art, or become privy to an inside story.

Open Studio

Visitors of all ages are welcome to drop into CMA’s Center for Creativity Studio 1-4 p.m. Saturdays to explore ideas, solve creative challenges, and collaborate with friends or family. This program is free with admission, no registration requested. In April, create unique toys and artifacts from your favorite movies and stories like those found in The Force of Fandom.

Yoga@CMA

Join CMA and Replenish for Thursday night yoga and meditation in the galleries. From 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, enjoy yoga for everyday life followed by with meditation from 7:00 – 7:30 pm. Gallery location rotates weekly. Cost of yoga is donation based and supports efforts by Replenish to ensure that all people have a space to do yoga. All are welcome, no registration requested.

Teen Open Studio: SURGE Columbus, 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays.

Columbus teens are welcome to join us for this free, drop-in program in a space designated just for them where they can experiment with technology and art supplies, or just hang out with friends. SURGE is collaboration between CMA, Columbus Metropolitan Library, COSI, TRANSIT ARTS, Wexner Center for the Arts, and WOSU Public Media. Teen Open Studio is made possible by a grant from Battelle.

Young Child Studios, 10 a.m.-noon April 3, 17, 28

Young Child Studios occur first and third Tuesdays, and last Saturday of each month. During these hands-on workshops for families with young children age18 months to 5 years, caregivers and children talk, play, and think creatively together. This is a drop-in program, no registration requested. In April, as winter turns to spring, explore the idea of ‘fresh:’ what does freshness look/sound/smell like? Cost of the program is $8 per child plus adult admission for nonmembers and $8 per child for members. To register, call 614-629-0359 or visit columbusmuseum.org.

Columbus Museum of Art creates great experiences with great art for everyone. The Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, and the William C. and Naoma W. Denison, Frederic W. and Elizabeth E. Heimberger, Paul-Henri Bourguignon and Erika Bourguignon Fund for Visual Art, and Bette Wallach funds of The Columbus Foundation provide ongoing support. CMA, Schokko Art Café and the Museum Store are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Museum admission is $14 for adults; $8 for seniors and students 6 and older; and free for members, children 5 and younger. Special exhibition fees may also apply. General admission is free for all on Sundays. CMA charges a flat rate of $5 for parking in the Museum’s East Gay lot. CMA members park for free. For additional information, call 614-221-6801 or visit www.columbusmuseum.org.