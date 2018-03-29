Men arrested on drug charges

Two Portsmouth men are facing multiple felony counts of drug trafficking and drug possession after being arrested in a joint law enforcement operation.

Robert Westmoreland, 53, and Carl R. Dickerson, 40, were apprehended Tuesday night when Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies and Portsmouth police served indictment warrents that had been issued for their arrests by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court after a case was presented to a county grand jury by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the county prosecutor’s office.

The two were placed in the Scioto County Jail to await arraignment in Common Pleas Court.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Police Chief Robert Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force should phone the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

