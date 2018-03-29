Wrecks close Ky. highway

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. – Traffic was backed up on U.S. 23 as day turned into night Wednesday after five people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash near state Route 827 (Coal Branch Road).

One southbound lane was open late Wednesday, but a southbound lane and both northbound lanes remained closed. Traffic was reported backed up to Russell, Ky. Motorists were rerouted into Ohio and U.S. 52.

According to first responders at the scene, six vehicles were involved – three pickup trucks (including a Kentucky Power truck), two cars and a SUV – in the early-afternoon wreck. Initial reports that the accident involved a head-on collision of two semi-tractor-trailers were unfounded.

Five people were taken to the hospital, and two were reported to be seriously hurt. A medical helicopter was on the scene to evacuate those most seriously injured.

Investigators say there was the initial crash, followed by another one as drivers stopped to help.