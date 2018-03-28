Portsmouth goes blue for Autism awareness

Just before diving into scheduled legislation at Monday evening’s Portsmouth City Council meeting, 3rd Ward Councilman and Acting Mayor Kevin E. Johnson read an important proclamation in honor of World Autism Awareness, designating April 2 as Autism Awareness Day in Portsmouth.

“Whereas, Autism, the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States effecting more than 3 million people, is an urgent public health crisis and demands a national response,” the proclamation read. “And, whereas, in recognition of the World Wide Autism community and to raise awareness about Autism spectrum disorders and the need to provide services to individuals and families that are effected, the United Nations has sanctioned April 2nd as World Awareness Day. Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to funding research on Autism and advocate for the needs of individuals with Autism and their families, promotes the awareness of Autism worldwide.”

The proclamation continues: “And, Whereas, in light of the growing impact of Autism spectrum disorders and the need for greater awareness, Autism Speaks holds its ‘Light It Up Blue’ campaign on World Autism Awareness Day, designed to increase awareness about Autism by asking participating organizations to turn their lights blue. And, whereas, the City of Portsmouth of Scioto County is honored to take place in the annual observance of Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Awareness Day in the hopes that it will lead to a better understanding of this disorder.

”And now, therefore, I, Kevin E Johnson, Acting Mayor of the City of Portsmouth do hereby proclaim April 2, 2018 as World Autism Awareness Day, and April 2018 as Autism Awareness Month,” read Acting Mayor Johnson. “I urge all area citizens to take part in observances of public awareness of Autism, the issues surrounding Autism, and as well as to increase the knowledge of the programs that have been and are being developed to support individuals with Autism and their families.”

Those wanting to participate in spreading awareness for World Wide Autism Awareness Month are encourage to swap out their lights for blue bulbs this April to shed light on Autism.

By Ivy Potter

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

