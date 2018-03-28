Clay joins county’s joint purchasing program

Efforts are under way by the county engineer to reduce costs for maintaining county roads, and with the addition of another township to the county’s joint purchasing program, it was reported to the Scioto County Board of Commissioners when they met Tuesday that the cooperative effort is gaining momentum.

The joint purchasing program added Clay Township when a memorandum of understanding was approved among the commissioners, the county engineer and the township. The joint purchasing program through the county engineer’s office, discussed previously by commissioners as other townships entered into the program in previous weeks, is an effort by the county engineer to reduce costs in tending to county roads.

Additionally, the commissioners approved an electronic monitoring house arrest invoice from the Portsmouth Municipal Court for February 2018 in the amount of $13,267.50 for 53 defendants and a total of 915 days.

The county is expected to receive a reimbursement of $30,409.33 from the Office of the Ohio Public Defender, which offsets expenses incurred for December 2017. Expenses of $68,163.43 was initially submitted for December, but $587 was rejected, leaving $67,576.43 that was approved and which will be partially offset with the reimbursement.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932