SOCOG to meet

CHILLICOTHE – The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) meets at 10 a.m. April 5 at 27 W. Second Street, Suite 202, Chillicothe. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. Call 740-775-5030, ext. 103.

SOCOG provides administrative support for the County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in Adams, Athens, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. Its primary focus is quality assurance, provider compliance, investigative services and residential administration of waivers and supportive living in order to provide individualized, personal support to people with developmental disabilities. SOCOG is a government entity created under Chapter 167 of the Ohio Revised Code, representing 15 county boards of developmental disabilities.