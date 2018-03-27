Dancing event another successful fundraiser

Staff Reports

The music has stopped, the lights are turned off, the chairs and tables taken down and the dancing shoes put away for another year. In short, the curtain has fallen on another successful Ohio River Valley American Red Cross fundraiser, a.k.a. “Dancing with Our Stars.”

Held Saturday evening at the SOMC Friends Community Center, the event featured six local “star” dancers and their professional partners. Perhaps more importantly, the event also attracted almost 300 attendees who, along with various sponsors, helped raise $140,000 for the local Red Cross.

As previously announced, the winner of this year’s first-place mirrorball trophy was Andrea Ryan, whose fund-raising efforts brought in $41,192. The first runner-up award went to Scot Isaac and his partner Heather Cate, who earned $30,436. It might be notable that Isaac was, as far as is known, the only sometimes-professional wrestler among the dancing stars. Although he said his wrestling career has slowed down somewhat, Isaac formerly toured several states with an independent wrestling promoter, using the name “Trik Nasty.” By day, Isaac is a probation officer for the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.

The second runner-up was Reece Brown and partner Autumn Dowdy. Brown is an advisor for Stand Energy Corporation and the owner of the McChesney Ridge Athletic Club. Dowdy has performed in every “Dancing with Our Stars” event, and has won just about every award possible. This year, she and Brown brought in $18,177.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all our volunteers and community for their support of ‘Dancing with Our Stars’ and the American Red Cross,” said local Red Cross executive director Debbie Smith.