Council passes emergency-status ordinances

Portsmouth City Council passed four pieces of legislation Monday night, with all four having the mandatory three-reading rule suspended.

In accordance with Section 10 of the city charter, the legislation was requested to be passed as an emergency in order to facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglements.

One ordinance authorized the distribution of $25,553.29 to various organizations as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Panel, while two additional ordinances authorized the acceptance of Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) and authorized appropriations of grant and matching funds. A fourth ordinance authorized the repeal of a sentence from an ordinance passed on Dec. 18, 2017.

Aside from pending legislation, council heard from many individuals during the portion of the meeting set aside for remarks from citizens on items not on the agenda. Two popular topics were the Front Street conversion and potential bike path addition, and the waste disposal cell in Piketon. Citizens spoke out on both sides of the Front Street conversion issue, while concerned citizens alongside the mayor of Piketon asked Council members to join together against the waste disposal cell.

This was the first regularly scheduled council meeting taking place in council chambers in 2018, and the first meeting in months where no remarks were voiced on items on the agenda. For the time being, attendance numbers at council meetings has returned to those seen prior to December 2017. Whether or not those numbers will again rise as the search for a city manager continues will be determined later on.

Council met in regular chambers on Monday evening. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_COUNCIL222018326201841622.jpg Council met in regular chambers on Monday evening.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932