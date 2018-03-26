OSBA conference meets at PHS

More than 75 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from around southeastern Ohio gathered last week at Portsmouth High School for an Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Southeast Region Spring Conference.

The region hosts two spring conferences; the other one this year will be March 27 at the Coshocton County Career Center.

The conference featured updates from OSBA officers and staff, and a number of awards and recognitions. The region recognized exemplary student programs and schools, veteran school board members and new school board members. Also recognized was the region’s Ohio Teacher of the Year nominee, Megan Large, from the Bloom-Vernon Local School District.

In addition, attendees were treated to an art exhibition featuring work by the PHS Art Club, and a display of the school’s Human Rights Garden. Art teacher April Deacon oversees both projects.

Eighteen counties comprise the OSBA Southeast Region: Athens, Belmont, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Muskingum, Monroe, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

The other OSBA regions are Central, Northeast, Northwest and Southwest.

Founded in 1955, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.