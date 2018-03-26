Minford senior wins $50,000 scholarship

CIRCLEVILLE — Elijah Craft, a senior at Minford, will receive a $10,000 per year scholarship toward tuition at Ohio Christian University, and a $2,500 per year stipend for work as an intern in a field aligned with his major. The Ohio’s Future Scholarship is based on academics, character, service, leadership and racial/ethnic heritage.

Craft participated in OCU’s Scholars Day, an annual event for the university’s highest-achieving applicants to compete for scholarships. Each student submitted an application, essay and reference letter, and participated in an interview and mock classes.

