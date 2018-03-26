Preschool, kindergarten registration set for Clay

Preschool and kindergarten registration for Clay Local School District is Thursday, April 5, at Clay Elementary School, 44 Clay High Street.

Registration times are 9 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Parents should bring their child for readiness screening (kindergarten) and to meet teachers. Also bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, Social Security card and custody papers, if applicable.

ECE programs are income based. Therefore, parents of preschoolers must provide proof of income at registration. Four-year-olds whose parents have income levels 200% and below on the federal poverty guidelines have priority, but the school fill any remaining slots from the enrollment selection criteria form (completed at time of registration).

A child is not eligible for preschool if they turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30. Each child will be required to have a physical and dental examination before they can begin preschool. Forms will be available for both.

For kindergarten, any child registering must be 5 years old by Sept. 30.

Call 740-354-6644.