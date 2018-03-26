Portsmouth kindergarten registration scheduled

Portsmouth City Schools will conduct kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year. Registration at both East Portsmouth Elementary School (EPE) and Portsmouth Elementary School (PES) will be Thursday, March 29.

Registration is 3 to 5 p.m. at EPE, and 2 to 7 p.m. at PES.

Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to enroll. Parents are asked to bring the child’s original birth certificate, shot records, Social Security card, proof of residence (such as a utility bill) and custody papers, if applicable. Open enrollment students are welcome.

Questions should be directed to 740-776-6444 for East Portsmouth Elementary or 740-353-6719 for Portsmouth Elementary.